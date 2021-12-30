Premier League 2021-22 Manchester United vs Burnley LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Ralf Rangnick’s Manchester United are set to play host to Burnley on Friday in their last Premier League fixture of 2021. The Red Devils have had a mediocre run in their domestic league so far this season and will look to finish the year on a positive note. They will come into this game after playing out a frustrating 1-1 draw against struggling Newcastle United on Tuesday.

Burnley, on the other hand, has been out of action in the recent week due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the Premier League. They played their most recent game on December 12 against West Ham United, which ended in a goalless draw.

The Premier League match between Manchester United vs Burnley is slated to begin at 1:45 am (IST).

Premier League 2021-22 Manchester United vs Burnley: Team News, Injury Update

Victor Lindelof has been ruled out from this game after testing positive for COVOD-19 while Paul Pogba will be absent due to his thigh problem. Donny van de Beek could return to starting XI as Bruno Fernandes will be forced to sit out due to his suspension. Cavani and Jadon Sancho returned to the field during United’s last game against Newcastle United and could retain their position for this game. Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood could make way for Cavani and Sancho in the starting XI.

Maxwel Cornet has recovered from his injury and could start at Old Trafford while Ashley Barnes and Connor Roberts continues to be unavailable for selection.

Manchester United vs Burnley starting line-ups:

Manchester United Predicted Starting XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Telles; Fred, McTominay; Sancho, Van de Beek; Ronaldo, Cavani

Burnley Predicted Starting XI: Pope; Lowton, Mee, Tarkowski, Taylor; Gudmundsson, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil; Cornet, Wood

What time will the Manchester United vs Burnley match kick-off?

The Premier League 2021-22 fixture between Manchester United and Burnley will kick off at 1:45 am IST on Friday, December 31, at Old Trafford.

What TV channel will show the Manchester United vs Burnley match?

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for the Manchester United vs Burnley match in India.

How can I live stream the Manchester United vs Burnley fixture?

The Premier League match between Manchester United vs Burnley can be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on Jio TV.

