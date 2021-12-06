Premier League 2021-22 Manchester United vs Crystal Palace LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Ralf Rangnick will take the mantle of Manchester United for the first time as an interim manager on Sunday when the Red Devils host Crystal Palace at Old Trafford. Manchester United will come into this match after a 3-2 home win over Arsenal on Thursday. Crystal Palace, on the other hand, went down 1-0 to Leeds United on Tuesday.

United will be taking the field under Ralf Rangnick who will want to lead the side to back to back wins for the first time since the middle of September. Their win over Arsenal saw them move to the seventh spot in the table and are three points before fourth-placed West Ham United.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, will come into this game on a three-game winless run in the league and they have lost their last two matches against Aston Villa and Leeds United.

The Premier League match between Manchester United vs Crystal Palace is slated to begin at 07:30 pm (IST).

Premier League 2021-22 Manchester United vs Crystal Palace: Team News, Injury Update

Manchester United will not be able to avail the services of Raphael Varane and Paul Pogba as they are both injured. Edinson Cavani and Luke Shaw too are doubtful for this match against Crystal Palace. Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who missed the last match against Arsenal, could slot back in contention for this match.

Crystal Palace is sweating over the fitness of Joachim Andersen and he could well make it for this match against Manchester United. However, James McArthur and Nathan Ferguson will not be in the side with injuries and Joel Ward is out with suspension.

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace starting line-ups:

Manchester United Predicted Starting XI: De Gea; Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles; McTominay, Fred; Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford; Ronaldo

Crystal Palace Predicted Starting XI: Guaita; Tomkins, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Gallagher, Milivojevic, Kouyate; Ayew, Benteke, Zaha

What time will the Manchester United vs Crystal Palace match kick-off?

The Premier League 2021-22 fixture between Manchester United vs Crystal Palace will kick off at 07:30 pm IST on Sunday, December 05, at Old Trafford.

What TV channel will show the Manchester United vs Crystal Palace match?

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for Manchester United vs Crystal Palace match in India.

How can I live stream the Manchester United vs Crystal Palace fixture?

The Premier League match between Manchester United vs Crystal Palace can be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on Jio TV.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.