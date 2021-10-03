Premier League 2021-22 Manchester United vs Everton LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Manchester United will look to rediscover their form when they welcome Everton at Old Trafford on Saturday, October 2, for a Premier League encounter. The Premier League 2021-22 Manchester United vs Everton match will kick off at 5:00 pm IST.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s unit have had a positive start to the 2021-22 season with 13 points from six matches leaving them in fourth place. They are a point adrift behind leaders Liverpool, however, the 20-time English champions suffered a 1-0 home loss to Aston Villa last weekend.

The Red Devils did manage to ease the pressure with a 2-1 victory against Villarreal in the UEFA Champions League earlier this week. They will need to step up in this Premier League fixture.

Meanwhile, Rafael Benitez’s men won 2-0 against Norwich City last weekend. Everton have won just twice in 29 Premier League trips to Old Trafford and they will be hoping to add one more victory to that skewed stat.

Premier League 2021-22 Manchester United vs Everton: Team News, Injury Update

Manchester United will be without Marcus Rashford and Amad Diallo, both out with injuries. Captain Harry Maguire is expected to miss several weeks due to a calf injury while Luke Shaw remains a doubt.

Everton have a lengthy injury list that includes Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Andre Gomes, Fabian Delph, Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Richarlison and Seamus Coleman.

Manchester United possible starting line-up: David de Gea (GK); Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw; Nemanja Matic, Fred; Mason Greenwood, Fernandes, Paul Pogba; Cristiano Ronaldo

Everton possible starting line-up: Jordan Pickford; Ben Godfrey, Yerry Mina, Michael Keane, Lucas Digne; Andros Townsend, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Allan Marques Loureiro, Alex Iwobi; Demarai Gray; Salomon Rondon

What time will the Manchester United vs Everton match kick-off?

The Premier League 2021-22 fixture between both sides will kick off at 5:00 pm IST on Saturday, October 2, at Old Trafford.

What TV channel will show the Manchester United vs Everton match?

Star Sports network will telecast the match live in India.

How can I live stream the Manchester United vs Everton fixture?

Live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. It is also available on Jio TV as well.

