Premier League 2021-22 Manchester United vs Newcastle United LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The Premier League action returns, and fans will once again be treated to some good action when Manchester United host Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Saturday, September 11.The Red Devils started their campaign with a thumping 5-1 victory against Leeds United but then drew against Southampton 1-1 at St Mary’s. However, they bounced back to winning ways against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the league. Mason Greenwood’s late second-half goal ensured victory at the Molineux. Most importantly, the exciting match will be about one star striker this weekendas Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to mark his second Red Devils debut. In all probability, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may unleash the five time Ballon d’Or winner in front of a packed Old Trafford.

On the other hand, Newcastle United opened their Premier League campaign with back-to-back defeats to West Ham United and Aston Villa before losing on penalties to Burnley in the second round of the EFL Cup. However, the Magpies manage to pick up a point at home to Southampton before the international break. Second half goals from Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin were unfortunately cancelled out by goals from Mohamed Elyounoussi and James Ward-Prowse for the Saints.

Premier League 2021-22 Manchester United vs Newcastle United: Team News, Injury Update

Marcus Rashford remains unavailable for Solskjaer, the stirker is recovering from a shoulder injury,while Fred is suspended due to a FIFA-imposed ban. However, Dean Henderson and Scott McTominay are all back in full training for the Red Devils.

Steve Bruce will miss the services of goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, Jonjo Shelvey, Ryan Fraser, Karl Darlow and Elliott Anderson,while Miguel Almiron remains suspended.

Manchester United possible starting line-up: David de Gea (GK); Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Donny van de Beek, Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho; Cristiano Ronaldo, Mason Greenwood

Newcastle United possible starting line-up: Freddie Woodman (GK); Federico Fernandez, Jamaal Lascelles, Fabian Schar; Jacob Murphy, Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, Matt Ritchie, Isaac Hayden; Allan Saint-Maximin, Joelinton

What time will the Manchester United vs Newcastle United match kick-off?

The Premier League 2021-22 fixture between both sides will kick off at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday, September 11 at Old Trafford, in Greater Manchester, England.

What TV channel will show the Manchester United vs Newcastle United match?

Star Sports network will telecast the match live in India.

How can I live stream the Manchester United vs Newcastle United fixture?

Live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar app and website. It is also available on Jio TV as well.

