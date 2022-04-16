Premier League 2021-22 Manchester United vs Norwich City LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Ralf Rangnick’s Manchester United will look to return to winning ways as they prepare to welcome bottom-placed Norwich City on Saturday at the Old Trafford. Man U and Norwich will come into this fixture after enduring contrasting results in their last game. The Red Devils were outclassed by relegation-threatened Everton 0-1 last weekend while Norwich City won their most recent game against Burnley 2-0.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

The Premier League match between Manchester United vs Norwich City is slated to begin at 07:30 pm (IST).

Premier League 2021-22 Manchester United vs Norwich City: Team News, Injury Update

Edinson Cavani and Luke Shaw have been sidelined from this game through injury while Mason Greenwood will sit out as he is still suspended from the club. In Shaw’s absence, Alex Telles will retain his position as left-back. The trio of Raphael Varane, Fred and Scott McTominay has also been ruled out from this game with an injury and in their absence, Victor Lindelof, Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba could return to the starting XI. Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Marcus Rashford are expected to go out to make way for Diogo Dalot and Anthony Elanga. Cristiano Ronaldo picked up a shin injury during the Everton game but should be fit here to start.

Advertisement

Norwich City will not be able to rely upon the services of Adam Idah, Ozan Kabak and Andrew Omobamidele with injury. The availability of Brandon Williams is also not confirmed for the weekend. There are also doubts about the participation of Przemyslaw Placheta, Billy Gilmour and Josh Sargent.

Manchester United vs Norwich City starting line-ups:

Manchester United Predicted Starting XI: De Gea; Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles; Matic, Pogba; Elanga, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo

Norwich City Predicted Starting XI: Krul; Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Giannoulis; McLean, Normann; Dowell, Lees Melou, Rashica; Pukki

What time will the Manchester United vs Norwich City match kick-off?

The Premier League 2021-22 fixture between Manchester United and Norwich City will kick off at 07:30 pm IST on Saturday, April 16, at Old Trafford.

What TV channel will show the Manchester United vs Norwich City match?

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for the Manchester United vs Norwich City match in India.

How can I live stream the Manchester United vs Norwich City fixture?

The Premier League match between Manchester United vs Norwich City can be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on Jio TV.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.