Premier League 2021-22 Manchester United vs West Ham United LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Manchester United will aim to close out the month of January with a league double as they prepare to host West Ham United at Old Trafford for Saturday’s Premier League clash. The Red Devils’ ultimately prevailed 3-1 at Brentford in a midweek encounter to end their two-game winless streak in the top flight. Despite the away victory, Ralf Rangnick’s men arestill rank outsiders as they currently lie seventh in the Premier League standings with 35 points in 21 games. They will be looking to secure consecutive league wins for the first time in a month as it will allow them to overtake the Hammers in the home league rankings. However, that won’t be easy for the hosts, as the fourth-placed visitors travel to Old Trafford with 37 points from 22 games, two more than the home team who have a game in hand. David Moyes’ men went down 3-2 at home to Leeds United in their previous match, bringing their four-game winning streak across all competitions to a bitter end last weekend. But there’s a lot at stake in this Saturday’s crunch battle as Moyes’s side are clinging onto that fourth spot and final Champions League spot by the thinnest of threads with Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Manchester United all applying the pressure.

A potentially crucial battle for both sides’ top-four finish is on the line and fans here can check details as to When, Where and How to watch this high-octane match live streaming online and TV details.

Premier League 2021-22 Manchester United vs West Ham United: Team News, Injury Update

Rangnick is expected to miss the services of Luke Shaw and Edinson Cavani once again alongside Paul Pogba after picking up issues in training. Aaron Wan-Bissaka may not recover from illness in time for this game, while Harry Maguire is expected to come back in for Victor Lindelof. Scott McTominay is also expected to shake off his back problem for the weekend encounter.

On the other hand, David Moyes will be without the services of Mark Noble, Angelo Ogbonna and Kurt Zouma due to injuries, while Said Benrahma remains on Africa Cup of Nations duty. However, midfielder Tomas Soucek may have chances of returning from COVID-19.

Manchester United vs West Ham United probable XI:

Manchester United Predicted Starting Line-Up: David De Gea; Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Alex Telles; Fred, Scott McTominay; Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Anthony Elanga; Ronaldo

West Ham United Predicted Starting Line-Up: Lukasz Fabianski; Vladimír Coufal, Issa Diop, Craig Dawson, Aaron Cresswell; Declan Rice, Omas Soucek; Jarrod Bowen, Manuel Lanzini, Pablo Fornals; Michail Antonio

What time is the Premier League 2021-22 Manchester United vs West Ham United kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 22 at 8:30 PM IST at Old Trafford.

What TV channel will show the Premier League 2021-22 Manchester United vs West Ham United match?

The Premier League 2021-22 matches will be broadcast on Star Sports Select Network.

How can I stream the Premier League 2021-22 Manchester United vs West Ham United fixture?

The match between Manchester United and West Ham United will be live-streamed on the Hotstar + Disney app.

