Premier League 2021-22 Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Ralf Rangnick’s Manchester United will look to record back to back victories in the Premier League when they play host to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday at Old Trafford. Manchester will come into this game after defeating Burnley 3-1 midweek. A win in this game will take the Red Devils to the sixth spot on the table and par point with fifth-placed West Ham United.

Meanwhile, the Wolves’ last game against Arsenal was postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. They played their last domestic game in December when they held Chelsea for a draw.

The Premier League match between Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers is slated to begin at 11:00 pm (IST).

Premier League 2021-22 Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: Team News, Injury Update

Manchester United’s Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes should return to the starting XI, having served his suspension during the Red Devils’ midweek game. Victor Lindelof and Raphael Varane could return to the backline if they test negative for COVID-19. Eric Bailly will miss this game as he is scheduled to depart for the Africa Cup of nations.

Pedro Neto and Jonny are long term absentees for Wolves and they will sit out from this game as well along with Hwang Hee-chan, Yerson Mosquera and Willy Boly. Rayan Ait-Nouri has been sidelined with a groin injury.

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers starting line-ups:

Manchester United Predicted Starting XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; Greenwood, McTominay, Matic, Fernandes; Ronaldo, Cavani

Wolverhampton Wanderers Predicted Starting XI: Sa; Kilman, Coady, Saiss; Hoever, Neves, Moutinho, Marcal; Traore, Jimenez, Podence

What time will the Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers match kick-off?

The Premier League 2021-22 fixture between Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers will kick off at 11:00 pm IST on Monday, January 3, at Old Trafford.

What TV channel will show the Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers match?

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for the Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers match in India.

How can I live stream the Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers fixture?

The Premier League match between Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers can be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on Jio TV.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.