Premier League 2021-22 Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Newcastle United will mark the start of their new era with a Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday evening at St James’ Park. The Magpies’ Mike Ashley era ended with a 1-2 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers and they will hope to start their new chapter with a victory.

The Hotspur squad is coming into this game after registering a morale-boosting 2-1 win over Aston Villa in their latest Premier League game and they will look to continue their winning streak against Newcastle.

The Premier League match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur will start at 09:00 pm (IST).

Premier League 2021-22 Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur: Team News, Injury Update

At the pre-match press conference, Newcastle boss Steve Bruce confirmed that Martin Dubravka and Paul Dummett have been sidelined from this fixture. Other than Dubravka, Dummett, there are no other injury concerns, no doubtful starters or suspended players. The duo of Callum Wilson and Jamaal Lascelles has proved their fitness and are raring to go.

For Tottenham Hotspur, Ben Davies has returned from injury and was seen practising with his side. Davies is expected to feature in today’s encounter. Ryan Sessegnon and Steven Bergwijn will not be available for this game as they are still nursing their injuries. There are doubts about the selection of Cristian Romero, Giovani Lo Celso, Davinson Sanchez and Emerson Royal in today’s starting XI as they are not yet 100 per cent match fit.

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur starting line-ups:

Newcastle United Predicted Starting XI: Darlow; Fernandez, Lascelles, Clark; Manquillo, Willock, Hayden, Longstaff, Ritchie; Wilson, Saint-Maximin

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted Starting XI: Lloris; Tanganga, Rodon, Dier, Reguilon; Hojbjerg, Skipp; Lucas, Ndombele, Son; Kane

What time will the Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur match kick-off?

The Premier League match between Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur will kick off at 09:00 pm IST on Sunday, October 17, at St James’ Park, Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

What TV channel will show the Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur match?

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur match in India.

How can I live stream the Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur fixture?

The Premier League match between Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur can be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on Jio TV.

