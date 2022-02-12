Premier League 2021-22 Norwich City vs Manchester City LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

A resurgent Norwich City will face the toughest test in recent times in the form of Manchester City on Saturday at Carrow Road. The two teams are sitting at the opposite ends of the Premier League table. The Premier League match between Norwich City vs Manchester City is slated to begin at 11:00 pm (IST).

While Manchester City are heading the EPL table with 60 points from 25 games, Norwich are sitting at the 18th spot with 17 points. Coming into this game, Norwich will be desperate to steal a point as a draw will take them on par point with 17th placed Newcastle United.

The Manchester giants, on the other hand, will look to continue their winning juggernaut in England’s top tier by winning this game.

Premier League 2021-22 Norwich City vs Manchester City: Team News, Injury Update

The duo of Joshua Sargent and Ozan Kabak is ill and will most likely miss this game. Lukas Rupp is suffering from a thigh problem and will have to pass the fitness test to play here. Tim Krul has been ruled out from this fixture with a shoulder injury while Jacob Sorensen will sit out with a knee problem. Andrew Omobamidele is suffering from a back problem.

Gabriel Jesus and Cole Palmer could be benched from this game with minor problems. Kyle Walker could return to the starting XI ahead of John Stones.

Norwich City vs Manchester City starting line-ups:

Norwich City predicted Starting XI: Gunn; Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Williams; Placheta, Gilmour, Lees-Melou, Rashica; Pukki, Idah

Manchester City predicted starting XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Silva; Mahrez, Foden, Grealish

What time will the Norwich City vs Manchester City match kick-off?

The Premier League 2021-22 fixture between Norwich City and Manchester City will kick off at 11:00 pm IST on Saturday, February 12, at Carrow Road stadium.

What TV channel will show the Norwich City vs Manchester City match?

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for the Norwich City vs Manchester City match in India.

How can I live stream the Norwich City vs Manchester City fixture?

The Premier League match between Norwich City vs Manchester City can be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on Jio TV.

