Premier League 2021-22 Norwich City vs Manchester United LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Manchester United will be aiming to pile on victories when they head to Carrow Road on Saturday to take on Norwich City. The visitors come on the back of seven points from their last three top-flight matches against Chelsea, Arsenal and Crystal Palace. The Premier League 2021-22 match between Norwich City and Manchester United United will kick-off at 8:30 pm (IST).

Coach Ralf Rangnick in his first away game in the Premier League will be looking to make it back-to-back league wins under his management, having led the Red Devils to a 1-0 success over Crystal Palace last Sunday.

Manchester United managed a 1-1 draw with Young Boys in their final Champions League group fixture on Wednesday even with a second-string side.

Norwich have lost just one of their last five Premier League matches, winning two and drawing as many of those fixtures. Dean Smith’s side lost 3-0 at Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, though, which sees them languish at the bottom of the table with 10 points after 15 games.

Premier League 2021-22 Norwich City vs Manchester United: Team News, Injury Update

The hosts will once again be without the services of Milot Rashica and Christoph Zimmerman. Meanwhile, Brandon Williams will be ineligible to face his parent club and Mathias Norman’s availability remains doubtful.

For Ralf Rangnick’s side, Aaron Wan-Bissaka is the latest to join the injured list. He will also miss the services of Raphael Varane, Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba.

Norwich City vs Manchester United starting line-ups:

Norwich City Probable Starting Line-up: Krul; Hanley, Gibson, Kabak; Aarons, McLean, Gilmour, Normann, Giannoulis; Sargent, Pukki

Manchester United Probable Starting Line-up: De Gea; Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles; Fred, McTominay; Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo, Rashford

What time will the Norwich City vs Manchester United match kick-off?

The Premier League 2021-22 fixture between Norwich City vs Manchester United will kick off at 11:00 pm IST on Saturday, December 11, at Carrow Road.

What TV channel will show the Norwich City vs Manchester United match?

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for the Norwich City vs Manchester United match in India.

How can I live stream the Norwich City vs Manchester United fixture?

The Premier League match between Norwich City vs Manchester United can be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on Jio TV.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.