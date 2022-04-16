Premier League 2021-22 Southampton vs Arsenal LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Arsenal will be desperate to reignite their top-four race in the Premier League on Saturday by collecting maximum points when they will travel to St Mary’s Stadium to take on Southampton. They are currently three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur and a victory in this game will take them on-par points with Spurs and thereafter it could turn out to be any side’s race.

Arsenal were beaten 1-2 in their most recent game by Brighton & Hove Albion while the Saints were humiliated 0-6 by Chelsea last time out.

The Premier League match between Southampton vs Arsenal is slated to begin at 07:30 pm (IST).

Premier League 2021-22 Southampton vs Arsenal: Team News, Injury Update

The Saints star Armando Broja is expected to return to the squad to take on Arsenal after missing the tie against his parent club Chelsea. Broja’s return means Adam Armstrong would return to the bench over the weekend. Alex McCarthy, Lyanco and Shane Long will be raring to take the field after nursing their injuries. Oriol Romeu was substituted just after 36 minutes versus the Blues and could lose his place to Ibrahima Diallo on Saturday. Theo Walcott is also expected to warm the bench against the Gunners.

Kieran Tierney will not feature in this game after picking up a serious injury. He will be joined at the bench by Thomas Partey and Takehiro Tomiyasu, who are also struggling with their fitness. Nuno Tavares could be included at the backline as Xhaka is expected to take his rightful place in the mid-field for this game. Alexandre Lacazette was not spotted training with the Arsenal squad this weekend and is doubtful to start here.

Southampton vs Arsenal starting line-ups:

Southampton Predicted Starting XI: Forster; Livramento, Salisu, Bednarek, Walker-Peters; S. Armstrong, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Elyounoussi; Adams, Broja

Arsenal Predicted Starting XI: Ramsdale; Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tavares; Xhaka, Lokonga; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Nketiah

What time will the Southampton vs Arsenal match kick-off?

The Premier League 2021-22 fixture between Southampton and Arsenal will kick off at 07:30 pm IST on Saturday, April 16, at St. Mary’s Stadium.

What TV channel will show the Southampton vs Arsenal match?

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for the Southampton vs Arsenal match in India.

How can I live stream the Southampton vs Arsenal fixture?

The Premier League match between Southampton vs Arsenal can be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on Jio TV.

