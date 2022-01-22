Premier League 2021-22 Southampton vs Manchester City LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City will aim to record their 13th consecutive victory in England’s top tier when they will travel to St Mary’s on Saturday to lock horns with Southampton.Southampton will also be motivated to go past Man City as it will allow them to return to the top ten on the EPL table.

The Saints will come into this game after defeating Wolves 3-1. In their most recent games, City recorded a 1-0 win over Chelsea.

The Premier League match between Southampton vs Manchester City is slated to begin at 11:00 pm (IST).

Premier League 2021-22 Southampton vs Manchester City: Team News, Injury Update

Southampton’s Theo Walcott and Mohamed Elyounoussi have been sidelined from this game after testing positive for COVID-19. Valentino Livramento has been sidelined with a knee injury while William Smallbone is suffering from a calf injury. Moussa Djenepo has been called up for national duty and will miss this game. Goalkeeper Alex McCarthy is also doubtful to start in this game. Full-back Kyle Walker-Peters has recovered from COVID-19 and is expected to feature here.

Nathan Ake missed Man City’s last game against Chelsea but will be raring to go in this game. Oleksandr Zinchenko has picked up a knock while Cole Palmer is struggling with his fitness. Both of them are expected to miss this game. Riyad Mahrez is away as he is representing Algeria in the Africa Cup of Nations. Ilkay Gundogan has returned from his injury and will be pushing to start against Southampton.

Southampton vs Manchester City starting line-ups:

Southampton Predicted Starting XI: Forster; Bednarek, Lyanco, Salisu; Walker-Peters, Diallo, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Perraud; Adams, Broja

Manchester City Predicted Starting XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, B. Silva; Jesus, Foden, Sterling

What time will the Southampton vs Manchester City match kick-off?

The Premier League 2021-22 fixture between Southampton and Manchester City will kick off at 11:00 pm IST on Saturday, January 22, at St. Mary’s Stadium.

What TV channel will show the Southampton vs Manchester City match?

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for the Southampton vs Manchester City match in India.

How can I live stream the Southampton vs Manchester City fixture?

The Premier League match between Southampton vs Manchester City can be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on Jio TV.

