Premier League 2021-22 Southampton vs Manchester United LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Manchester United will be looking to make it two in a row at the start of the Premier League 2021-22 season when they travel to St. Mary’s Stadium on Sunday evening to face Southampton. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men opened their campaign with a thumping 5-1 victory at home over Leeds United last weekend. Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes’ hat-trick and goals from young forward Mason Greenwood and Brazilian midfielder Fred secured the win for the Red Devils.

On the contrary, Southampton suffered a 3-1 defeat to Everton at Goodison Park in their season opener. While Adam Armstrong scored the consolation goal for the hosts, kicks from Richarlison, Abdoulaye Doucoure and star striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin sealed the deal for Everton. After a woeful start to their campaign, Ralph Hasenhuttl will be eager to get his side open the account in the 2021-22 Premier League season.

The hosts have a dismal record against the Red Devils, as Manchester United have 12 wins, two losses and shared points in seven games in the 21 encounters so far. Both sides faced each other earlier this year in the home league which resulted in Southampton receiving a 9-0 thrashing.

The Premier League 2021-22 match between Southampton vs Manchester United, will kick off at 06:30 PM IST.

Premier League 2021-22 Southampton vs Manchester United: Team News, Injury Update

Other than Will Smallbone and Sam McQueen’s injury niggles, Ralph Hasenhuttl is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Meanwhile, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be without the services of star striker Marcus Rashford and Alex Telles. The duo are nursing injuries, while Dean Henderson and Edinson Cavani’s availability remains doubtful.

Southampton possible starting line-up: Alex McCarthy, Tino Livramento, Jan Bednarek, Mohammed Salisu, Romain Perraud, Theo Walcott, James Ward-Prowse, Oriol Romeu, Moussa Djenepo, Che Adams, Adam Armstrong

Manchester United possible starting line-up: David de Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay, Fred, Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Mason Greenwood

What time will the Southampton vs Manchester United match kick-off?

The Premier League 2021-22 fixture between both sides will kick off at 6:30 PM IST on Sunday, August 22, at the St. Mary’s Stadium, in Southampton, England.

What TV channel will show the Southampton vs Manchester United match?

Star Sports network will telecast the match live in India.

How can I live stream the Southampton vs Manchester United fixture?

Live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar app and website. It is also available on Jio TV as well.

