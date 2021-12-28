Premier League 2021-22 Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Southampton will look to build on their Boxing Day win when they play host to Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday in the Premier League at St Mary stadium. Southampton won their last match against West Ham 3-2 the previous weekend while their opponent humbled their London rivals Crystal Palace 3-0 on the same day.

The two teams have had a contrasting run of late in the Premier League. Tottenham have won four out of their six games Premier League game while Southampton have managed to register just one win in their last five matches.

The Premier League match between Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur is slated to begin at 8:30 pm (IST).

Premier League 2021-22 Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur: Team News, Injury Update

In case of Southampton, Jack Stephens, Nathan Tella and Lyanco have tested positive for coronavirus and they are expected to sit out from this game. Alex McCarthy is suffering from a thigh injury and will sit out from this fixture.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte will miss the services of Cristian Romero and Ryan Sessegnon in this game. But he has no fresh injury concerns in his squad from the Palace win.

Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur starting line-ups:

Southampton Predicted Starting XI: Caballero; Valery, Bednarek, Salisu, Perraud; S. Armstrong, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Djenepo; Adams, A. Armstrong

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted Starting XI: Lloris; Tanganga, Dier, Rodon; Doherty, Ndombele, Hojbjerg, Davies; Alli, Bergwijn; Kane

What time will the Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur match kick-off?

The Premier League 2021-22 fixture between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur will kick off at 8:30 pm IST on Wednesday, December 29, at the St. Mary’s Stadium.

What TV channel will show the Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur match?

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for the Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur match in India.

How can I live stream the Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur fixture?

The Premier League match between Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur can be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on Jio TV.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.