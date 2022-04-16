Premier League 2021-22 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton & Hove Albion LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Tottenham Hotspur will aim to further strengthen their hold on the top four of the Premier League table when they will lock horns with Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium. The Seagulls will be bidding to record successive league victories in England’s top-flight this weekend after going past Arsenal in the week gone by.

Meanwhile, the Spurs have won their last four games on a trot with their most recent victory coming against Aston Villa 4-0.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

The Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton & Hove Albion is slated to begin at 05:00 pm (IST).

Premier League 2021-22 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton & Hove Albion: Team News, Injury Update

Tottenham Hotspurs are set to miss the services of Matt Doherty for this fixture as he has sustained a knee injury. He will be joined at the bench by Japhet Tanganga and Oliver Skipp. Tanganga is nursing a knee issue while Skipp is suffering from a groin problem. Sergio Reguilon will compete with Ryan Sessegnon for Doherty’s place in the Spurs’ line-up. Other than that, Antonio Kante is expected to name the same XI.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Brighton will be without their star playmaker Jakub Moder, who is set to miss the remainder of the season with an ACL injury. The good news is Adam Webster came off the bench during their win against Arsenal and could feature here as well. The duo of Tariq Lamptey and Neal Maupay will also push for a start here. The two can be fielded here ahead of Pascal Gross and Danny Welbeck.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton & Hove Albion starting line-ups:

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted Starting XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Reguilon; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Brighton & Hove Albion Predicted Starting XI: Sanchez; Veltman, Dunk, Webster; Lamptey, Bissouma, Mwepu, Cucurella; Mac Allister, Trossard; Maupay

What time will the Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton & Hove Albion match kick-off?

The Premier League 2021-22 fixture between Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion will kick off at 05:00 pm IST on Saturday, April 16, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

What TV channel will show the Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton & Hove Albion match?

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for the Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton & Hove Albion match in India.

How can I live stream the Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton & Hove Albion fixture?

The Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton & Hove Albion can be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on Jio TV.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.