Premier League 2021-22: Watford vs Arsenal LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Watford, 19th place, will play host to top-four challenger Arsenal on Sunday at the Vicarage Road in their next Premier League match.

The hosts will head into this game with the hope to steal a point of a top-six team on the table for the second running week, having recorded a goalless draw against Manchester United in the week gone by.

Meanwhile, the Gunners sunk Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 in their most recent domestic league match and will look to continue their winning march here too.

The Premier League match between Watford vs Arsenal is slated to begin at 07:30 pm (IST).

Premier League 2021-22 Watford vs Arsenal: Team News, Injury Update

Watford’s star winger Ismaila Sarr picked up a minor thigh injury during their draw at Old Trafford. However, Roy Hodgson is confident that it’s not serious and he should be available here. Ken Sema or Joao Pedro could be inserted in the starting XI if Sarr is not fully fit on the matchday. Kiko Femenia warmed the bench during their tie against Manchester United and will have to prove his fitness for selection in this game. Peter Etebo and Nicolas Nkoulou are still recovering and should remain out.

Advertisement

Smith Rowe, who missed Arsenal’s previous game versus Wolves, could start here as he was pictured training with the main squad. Takehiro Tomiyasu will sit out due to his troublesome calves.

Watford vs Arsenal starting line-ups:

Watford Predicted Starting XI: Foster; Ngakia, Cathcart, Samir, Kamara; Cleverley, Sissoko, Louza; Sarr, Dennis, King

Arsenal Predicted Starting XI: Ramsdale; Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Lacazette

What time will the Watford vs Arsenal match kick-off?

The Premier League 2021-22 fixture between Watford and Arsenal will kick off at 07:30 pm IST on Sunday, March 6, at Vicarage Road Stadium.

What TV channel will show the Watford vs Arsenal match?

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for the Watford vs Arsenal match in India.

How can I live stream the Watford vs Arsenal fixture?

The Premier League match between Watford vs Arsenal can be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on Jio TV.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.