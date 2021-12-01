Premier League 2021-22 Watford vs Chelsea LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Chelsea will visit Vicarage Road to take on Watford in a Premier League 2021-22 encounter on Thursday, December 2. The Blues will be ruing missed chances in their 1-1 draw with Manchester United on Sunday. The result has reduced their lead at the top as second-ranked Manchester City are adrift by just a point and with Liverpool winning against Southampton has mounted more pressure on the Blues. They will be keen to add crucial three points in this match and consolidate their place at the top.

Meanwhile, the hosts are hovering near the relegation zone, as another loss would see themselves dropping closer to the danger zone. They are just four points off it and cannot afford to lose any more matches. Although they capped two big wins over Everton (5-2) and Manchester United (4-1), they have lost eight matches and have racked up only four wins from 13 matches so far. It will be interesting to see they could carry on their giant-killing streak on Thursday.

The Premier League 2021-22 match between Watford vs Chelsea is scheduled to kick-off at 01:00 AM IST.

Premier League 2021-22 Watford vs Chelsea: Team News, Injury Update

Claudio Ranieri will be hoping for good news from the medical room to start the week with Emmanuel Dennis and Adam Masina, the pair are being assessed by the club’s medical staff. Meanwhile, Ben Foster was the latest to join the list of sidelined players, alongside Ismaila Sarr, Nicolas Nkoulou and Francisco Sierralta.

For Thomas Tuchel, both Mateo Kovacic and N’Golo Kante are still on the sidelines with injuries and the duo could make it to the bench. Meanwhile, Ben Chilwell, who suffered a horrific knee injury could be sidelined for at least the next six weeks.

Watford possible starting line-up: Ben Foster; Adam Masina, Kiko Femenia, Craig Cathcart, William Troost-Ekong; Imran Louza; Tom Cleverley, Moussa Sissoko, Ismaila Sarr, Josh King; Emmanuel Dennis

Chelsea possible starting line-up: Edouard Mendy; Antonio Rudiger, Trevoh Chalobah, Thiago Silva; Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Marcos Alonso, Recce James; Callum Hudson-Odoi, Hakim Ziyech; Romelu Lukaku

What time will the Watford vs Chelsea match kick-off?

The Premier League 2021-22 fixture between Watford vs Chelsea will kick off at 01:00 am IST on Thursday, December 2, at Vicarage Road.

What TV channel will show the Watford vs Chelsea match?

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for the Watford vs Chelsea match in India.

How can I live stream the Watford vs Chelsea fixture?

The Premier League 2021-22 game between Watford vs Chelsea can be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on Jio TV.

