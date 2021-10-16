Premier League 2021-22 Watford vs Liverpool LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The 2021-22 Premier League action returns after the international break and Gameweek eight begins with Watford hosting Liverpool at Vicarage Road on Saturday, October 16. The home team have made a typically unstable start to their league campaign as they have won two of their opening seven games so far. They suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat away to Leeds United before the break. While the defeat left them in 15th place, it also marked the end of manager Xisco Munoz after less than 10 months in charge. Former Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri will helm affairs for the Hornets for the rest of the season.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are the only English club yet to be beaten in the ongoing season. The Reds have won four and drawn three of their opening seven games, two of those draws have been played against Chelsea and Manchester City. Jurgen Klopp’s men played out a thrilling 2-2 draw with Manchester City before the break and are just a point adrift of the Blues in second place.

While the visitors are overwhelming favourites in the game, Watford will aim to replicate their 3-0 shock winner when they hosted the Merseyside giants in a Premier League game, back in March 2020.

The Premier League 2021-22 match between Watford and Liverpool will kick off at 05:00 pm (IST).

Premier League 2021-22 Watford vs Liverpool: Team News, Injury Update

Watford’s new manager Ranieri will have to do without Christian Kabasele, Francisco Sierralta due to injuries, while Peter Etebo is out until next year. Meanwhile, their new signing Nicolas Nkoulou is not ready for his debut just yet.

Jurgen Klopp will not be able to rely upon the services of Alisson Becker and Fabinho who will miss the trip to Watford after representing Brazil in the latest international break. WhileHarvey Elliott, Curtis Jones and Thiago Alcantara will be on the sidelines due to injuries. That allows the likes of Diogo Jota and Trent Alexander-Arnold to take on the Hornets after recovering from their respective fitness issues.

Watford vs Liverpool starting line-ups:

Watford Probable Starting Line-up: Foster; Ngakia, Troost-Ekong, Cathcart, Rose; Sissoko, Kucka; Sarr, Tufan, Sema; Dennis

Liverpool Probable Starting Line-up: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Gomez, Robertson; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson, Keita; Salah, Firmino, Mane

What time will the Watford vs Liverpool match kick-off?

The Premier League 2021-22 fixture between Watford vs Liverpool will kick off at 05:00 pm IST on Saturday, October 16, at Vicarage Road Stadium, in Watford, England.

What TV channel will show the Watford vs Liverpool match?

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for the Watford vs Liverpool match in India.

How can I live stream the Watford vs Liverpool fixture?

The Premier League match between Watford vs Liverpool can be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on Jio TV.

