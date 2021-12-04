Premier League 2021-22 West Ham United vs Chelsea LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

West Ham United will be up against Chelsea in the London derby this weekend in the Premier League. West Ham United have been impressive so far this season and are currently placed at the fourth spot in the latest EPL standings. However, they have collected just one point from their last three games and will be under pressure to make an impression against the league leaders.

The reigning European champions, meanwhile, continued their brilliant run in England’s top tier this week as well as they secured an important 2-1 win over Watford. Chelsea have collected 33 points from 14 games with their only defeat of the season coming against Manchester City in the last week of September.

The Premier League match between West Ham United vs Chelsea is slated to begin at 06:00 pm (IST).

Premier League 2021-22 West Ham United vs Chelsea: Team News, Injury Update

West Ham United boss David Moyes missed the services of English left-back Aaron Cresswell during their midweek match against Brighton and he will hope to have him back for this game. Cresswell can make a way in the starting XI in place of Czech Republic defender Vladimir Coufal.

Chelsea’s Italian midfielder Jorginho was benched during their previous game against Watford but should be fine to start here. Mason Mount could be asked to play deeper as N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic have been sidelined with injury. Ross Barkley and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are the other two options to replace them in the starting XI. Thiago Silva could return to take the field as Trevoh Chalobah goes out for a long time with a hamstring injury. Reece James’ availability for this fixture is also not confirmed.

West Ham United vs Chelsea starting line-ups:

Chelsea Possible Starting Line-up: Romelu Lukaku, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, César Azpilicueta, Mason Mount, Jorginho, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rüdiger, Édouard Mendy

West Ham United Possible Starting Line-up: Michail Antonio, Pablo Fornals, Saïd Benrahma, Jarrod Bowen, Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice, Aaron Cresswell, Kurt Zouma, Craig Dawson, Ben Johnson, Lukasz Fabianski

What time will the West Ham United vs Chelsea match kick-off?

The Premier League 2021-22 fixture between West Ham United vs Chelsea will kick off at 06:00 pm IST on Saturday, December 4, at the London Stadium.

What TV channel will show the West Ham United vs Chelsea match?

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for West Ham United vs Chelsea match in India.

How can I live stream the West Ham United vs Chelsea fixture?

The Premier League match between West Ham United vs Chelsea can be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on Jio TV.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.