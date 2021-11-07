Premier League 2021-22 West Ham United vs Liverpool LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool will look to maintain the pressure on league leader Chelsea when they next travel to London to take on West Ham United in game week 11 on Sunday. In their previous game, West Ham played a draw against Genk in Europa League due to a late own goal by Tomas Soucek. However, the draw will not do any damage to their chances of progressing as they sit atop in Group with four points lead. They hammered Aston Villa 4-1 in their last Premier League and will hope to build on it.

Liverpool defeated defending La Liga champions 2-0 at Anfield midweek in their Champions League match. But their last Premier League game ended in a 2-2 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion.

The match between West Ham United vs Liverpool will start at 10:00 pm (IST).

Premier League 2021-22 West Ham United vs Liverpool: Team News, Injury Update

David Moyes will not be able to call upon the services of Andriy Yarmolenko and Nikola Vlasic as the two have picked up knocks and have been sidelined from this fixture.

Liverpool’s Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino has sustained a hamstring injury and could be out of action for the next one month. Curtis Jones and Joe Gomez are also sidelined with eye and calf injuries.

West Ham United vs Liverpool starting line-ups:

West Ham United Predicted Starting Line-up: Fabianski; Johnson, Zouma, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma; Antonio

Liverpool Predicted Starting Line-up: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Mane

What time will the West Ham United vs Liverpool match kick-off?

The Premier League 2021-22 fixture between West Ham United vs Liverpool will kick off at 10:00 pm IST on Sunday, November 7, at London Stadium.

What TV channel will show the West Ham United vs Liverpool match?

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for West Ham United vs Liverpool match in India.

How can I live stream the West Ham United vs Liverpool fixture?

The Premier League match between West Ham United vs Liverpool can be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on Jio TV.

