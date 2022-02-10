Premier League 2021-22 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Wolverhampton Wanderers will renew hostilities with Arsenal on Thursday night when they play host to the Gunners at Molineux stadium in the Premier League. The Wolves were dumped out of FA Cup last week after a 0-1 loss to Norwich City and will be desperate to put up a brave performance in this fixture.

Arsenal, on the other hand, have not been in action in the last two weeks, having played their last game on January 23 against Burnley. The said encounter ended in a goalless stalemate.

The Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal is slated to begin at 01:15 am (IST).

Premier League 2021-22 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal: Team News, Injury Update

Romain Saiss will return to Wolves set up following the conclusion of the Africa Cup of Nations. Wolves boss Bruno Lage will miss the services of Pedro Neto, Yerson Mosquera, Jonny, Willy Boly, and Hwang Hee-chan for this game. The participation of Francisco Trincao is also not confirmed as he is still recovering from COVID-19 infections.

Meanwhile, Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey will return to fold on Friday after completing their suspension to continue their pairing in the midfield. Mohamed Elneny could also be benched from this game following his gruelling campaign in AFCON. The availability of Cedric Soares and Takehiro Tomiyasu are also doubtful as they have picked a knock.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal starting line-ups:

Wolverhampton Wanderers Probable Starting XI: Sa; Kilman, Coady, Saiss; Semedo, Neves, Dendoncker, Moutinho, Ait Nouri; Jimenez, Podence

Arsenal Probable Starting XI: Ramsdale; Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Lacazette

What time will the Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal match kick-off?

The Premier League 2021-22 fixture between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal will kick off at 01:15 am IST on Friday, February 11, at Molineux Stadium.

What TV channel will show the Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal match?

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for the Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal match in India.

How can I live stream the Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal fixture?

The Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal can be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on Jio TV.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.