Premier League 2021-22 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Wolverhampton Wanderers will be up against a rampaging Liverpool in a Premier League 2021-22 weekend encounter at the Molineux Stadium. The Wolves were compelled to settle for their second consecutive goalless draw after spurning several chances at home to Burnley last time out. Bruno Lage’s side remain sixth in the Premier League table and have kept three consecutive clean sheets so far.

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool turned a comfortable derby win into a rout by defeating traditional rival Everton 4-1 at Goodison Park. The away win still holds them at the third spot in the standings but they are just a point adrift from second-placed Manchester City and two points off table-toppers Chelsea. The Reds have collected 31 points from 14 games with their only defeat of the season coming against West Ham United in the first week of November.

The Premier League 2021-22 match between Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool is scheduled to kick-off at 08:30 PM IST.

Premier League 2021-22 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool: Team News, Injury Update

Bruno Lage will be missing a host of players for the home game. Daniel Podence will miss the weekend fixture after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, while Ruben Neves who served a one-match ban, may return for Saturday’s meeting with the Reds. Leander Dendoncker will take the Portuguese midfielder’s place, while Adama Traore could come in for Francisco Trincao.

For Jurgen Klopp, Roberto Firmino, Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones continue to remain the longtime absentees. Meanwhile, Naby Keita (hamstring) and Joe Gomez (calf) will also miss out again here.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool starting line-ups:

Wolverhampton Wanderers possible starting line-up: Jose Sa; Romain Saiss, Conor Caody, Max Kilman, Rayan Ait Nouri, Joao Moutinho, Leander Dendoncker, Nelson Semedo, Hee chan Hwang, Raul Jiminez, Adama Traroe Diarra

Liverpool possible starting line-up: Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil Van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Andrew Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson; Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane

What time will the Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool match kick-off?

The Premier League 2021-22 fixture between Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool will kick off at 08:30 pm IST on Saturday, December 4, at the Molineux Stadium.

What TV channel will show the Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool match?

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for the Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool match in India.

How can I live stream the Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool fixture?

The Premier League 2021-22 game between Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool can be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on Jio TV.

