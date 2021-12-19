Premier League 2021-22 Wolves vs Chelsea LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Chelsea will travel to Molineux Stadium on Sunday to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in their next Premier League game with the hope to lessen the gap with the top two teams on the table. Chelsea are currently placed at the third spot with 37 points, 4 points behind leader Manchester City. They are coming into this game after playing out a 1-1 draw with Everton.

Meanwhile, Chelsea’s opponent Wolves’ are static at the tenth spot following their narrow win over Brighton & Hove Albion in their most recent fixture.

The Premier League match between Wolves vs Chelsea is slated to begin at 07:30 pm (IST).

Premier League 2021-22 Wolves vs Chelsea: Team News, Injury Update

Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to miss the services of Hwang Hee-chan and Rayan Ait-Nouri for this game. The duo sustained injuries during the Wolves’ previous game against Brighton. Hwang’s place in the starting XI could be given to Jimenez. Francisco Trincao could be used as a substitute at the later stage of the game. Joao Moutinho could be picked in starting XI ahead of Leander Dendoncker while the rest of the squad is expected to be more or less the same.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is set to miss the services of Callum Hudson-Odoi, Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku for this game due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the Premier League. At the pre-match presser, Tuchel confirmed that Kai Havertz is not well and could be forced to sit out. Meanwhile, Trevoh Chalobah and N’Golo Kante could come in place of Cesar Azpilicueta and Ruben Loftus-Cheek for this game.

Wolves vs Chelsea starting line-ups:

Wolverhampton Wanderers Predicted Starting XI: Sa; Kilman, Coady, Saiss; Semedo, Neves, Moutinho, Marcal; Traore, Jimenez, Podence

Chelsea Predicted Starting XI: Mendy; Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger; James, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso; Mount, Ziyech; Pulisic

What time will the Wolves vs Chelsea match kick-off?

The Premier League 2021-22 fixture between Wolves and Chelsea will kick off at 07:30 pm IST on Sunday, December 18, at the Molineux Stadium.

What TV channel will show the Wolves vs Chelsea match?

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for the Wolves vs Chelsea match in India.

How can I live stream the Wolves vs Chelsea fixture?

The Premier League match between Wolves vs Chelsea can be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on Jio TV.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.