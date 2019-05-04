English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Premier League: 9-man Tottenham Lose after Conceding in Injury Time vs Bournemouth
Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur lost 1-0 after a long battle in the match against Bournemouth, that saw them lose Son Heung-min and Juan Foyth sent off.
Tottenham Hotspur failed to grab a point that would have taken them closer to a Champions League spot. (Photo: Reuters)
Bournemouth: Nine-man Tottenham conceded an injury-time goal to lose 1-0 at Bournemouth, narrowly failing to hang on after having Son Heung-min and Juan Foyth sent off in a five-minute span around halftime in the Premier League on Saturday.
Nathan Ake nodded in a corner in the first minute of stoppage time as Bournemouth finally broke through Tottenham's resistance at Vitality Stadium.
Son was shown a straight red card for pushing over Jefferson Lerma in the 43rd minute, becoming the first South Korean player to be dismissed in England's top flight. Then Foyth, an Argentine defender on as a halftime substitute, barely lasted two minutes after being sent off for a studs-first lunge at Jack Simpson.
Spurs defended stoutly but couldn't eke out a point that would have inched them closer to Champions League qualification. They stayed four points clear of fifth-place Arsenal, which has two games left compared to Tottenham's one. Chelsea, in fourth place, is two points behind Tottenham.
It was hardly the preparation an already fatigued Tottenham squad needed ahead of the second leg of its Champions League semifinal at Ajax on Wednesday. Ajax won the first leg 1-0 on Tuesday.
It was an ill-disciplined display overall from Tottenham, which was lucky to see holding midfielder Eric Dier avoid a red card halfway through the first half. Already on a booking, Dier appeared to trip Josh King from behind but the referee didn't give the foul.
Dier was then fortunate not to give away a penalty for clipping the heels of Callum Wilson in the area, and was substituted at halftime.
