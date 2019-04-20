English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Premier League Alters Fixtures For Liverpool and Tottenham After Dutch FA’s Move to Help Ajax
Champions League duo of Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur will get an extra day of break after Premier League changed its schedule in the first weekend of May.
Liverpool's Premier League May 5 match and Tottenham's May 6 match were both moved to May 4. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
London: Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur will have an extra day to prepare for their Champions League semi-finals second leg matches after the Premier League on Saturday brought forward their respective fixtures.
Liverpool -- who host Barcelona on May 7 -- will face Newcastle on Saturday, May 4 with Spurs -- whose second leg with Ajax is on May 8 -- playing Bournemouth on the same day.
Liverpool’s clash with Newcastle -- managed by Rafael Benitez who was in charge when they won the Champions League in 2005 -- was due to be played on the Sunday whilst Spurs were slated to play Bournemouth on Monday, May 6.
Manchester City -- who are locked in a titanic duel with Liverpool for the title -- have had their home fixture with Leicester moved to Monday, May 6, after they were sensationally eliminated from the Champions League by Spurs on Wednesday.
The Premier League’s move is less dramatic than their Dutch counterparts who cancelled the league programme on the weekend before Ajax play Spurs in their first leg match on April 30.
Chelsea and Arsenal’s matches have also been moved back a day ahead of their Europa League semi-final second leg clashes with German outfit Eintracht Frankfurt and Spanish side Valencia respectively.
Chelsea will host FA Cup finalists Watford with Arsenal also at home against struggling Brighton on May 5.
