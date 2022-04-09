Arsenal will look to get their top-four battle back on track on Saturday when they play host to Brighton & Hove Albion in Premier League at Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners were completely outplayed as they surrendered their most recent fixture to Crystal Palace 3-0 on Monday. Brighton & Hove Albion, meanwhile, played out a goalless draw with bottom-placed Norwich City in their previous game.

With this draw, Brighton have snapped their six-match losing streak in England’s top flight. However, they would be disappointed in their inability to collect three points against Norwich as they took 31 attempts while their rivals managed just six shots. To make matters worse, they also missed a penalty.

The touring side have failed in opening the scoring against hosts in their last three games and their shortcomings in front of the goal could once again cost them a point this weekend.

Ahead of the Premier League encounter between Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion, here is all you need to know:

ARS vs BHA Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the Premier League match between Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion.

ARS vs BHA Live Streaming

The match between Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar App.

ARS vs BHA Match Details

The match between Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion will be played on Saturday, April 9, at the Emirates Stadium. The game between Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion will start at 07:30 pm (IST).

ARS vs BHA Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Saka

Vice-Captain: Lacazette

ARS vs BHA Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Ramsdale

Defenders: White, Gabriel, Veltman, Cucurella

Midfielders: Xhaka, Lokonga, Mac Allister

Strikers: Lacazette, Saka, Maupay

Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion starting line-ups:

Arsenal Predicted Starting XI: Ramsdale; Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tavares; Xhaka, Lokonga; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Lacazette

Brighton & Hove Albion Predicted Starting XI: Sanchez; Veltman, Dunk, Cucurella; Lamptey, Bissouma, Gross, March; Mac Allister; Trossard, Maupay

