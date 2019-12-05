Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Premier League: Arsenal Interim Boss Freddie Ljungberg Plans Nicolas Pepe Pep Talk

Arsenal's interim coach Freddie Ljungberg said that he will talk to Nicolas Pepe to make him feel more settled at the club.

Reuters

December 5, 2019
Freddie Ljungberg (Photo Credit: Reuters)

London: Arsenal's interim coach Freddie Ljungberg says he will have a chat with Nicolas Pepe to help the Ivorian forward feel more settled after his club-record move from Lille.

Pepe arrived at the Emirates Stadium for a reported 72 million pounds ($92.38 million) in August but has scored just once in 12 Premier League games and fell out of favour under former boss Unai Emery.

There were flashes of Pepe's ability as his two late free-kicks helped Arsenal pull off a 3-2 win over Vitoria in the Europa League in October but the 24-year-old has since failed to cement his first-team position.

"We are going to have a little chat about things, how he feels because he is an important football player. But apart from that, that stays with me," said Ljungberg.

Asked if the player was low on confidence, Ljungberg added: "No... I just think it's a new country and a new way of playing. Sometimes we come from a different league and it takes time to adapt, off the pitch and on the pitch."

Arsenal, who have gone eight games without a win in all competitions, host Brighton & Hove Albion in the league later on Thursday.

