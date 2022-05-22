Premier League: Arsenal Settle for 5th in the League Despite Win over Everton

Arsenal finished the season with a 5-1 win over Everton on Sunday but it wasn’t enough to dislodge archrival Tottenham from fourth place in the Premier League.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

Arsenal had to settle for fifth place, and Europa League football next season, after Tottenham grabbed the last Champions League spot with a 5-0 win at Norwich on the final day of the campaign.

It made for a bittersweet finale for the Gunners, who had a firm grip on the fourth place just 10 days ago before consecutive losses at Tottenham and Newcastle handed the advantage to Spurs.

Arsenal, which hasn’t qualified for the Champions League since 2016 after 19 straight seasons in Europe’s top competition under Arsene Wenger, finished two points behind Tottenham, having been four points ahead before a 3-0 defeat in the north London derby on May 12.

Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah put Arsenal 2-0 up after 31 minutes at the Emirates Stadium before Donny van de Beek pulled a goal back for Everton just before the halftime break. Defenders Cedric Soares and Gabriel then netted within three minutes of each other to put the game out of reach before the hour mark. Martin Odegaard added the fifth in the 82nd.

Everton staved off relegation fears on Thursday after a 3-2 comeback victory over Crystal Palace and finished 16th.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.