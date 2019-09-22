Take the pledge to vote

Premier League Arsenal vs Aston Villa Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India

Premier League 2019-20: Arsenal will take on Aston Villa in their 6th match of the league.

News18 Sports

September 22, 2019, 7:21 PM IST
Premier League Arsenal vs Aston Villa Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India
File photo of Arsenal. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Arsenal, who find themselves on the 11th spot in the Premier League table after five games, will go for everything against Aston Villa, who are currently in the relegation zone.

Aston Villa have struggled a lot and have just one win under their belt. However, against Arsenal, who drew with Watford in the last league fixture, Villa will see their chances.

While Arsenal have a fiery goalscorer in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, their defence led by David Luiz has been found wanting.

Arsenal will have their chances as well as Michael Cox has pointed out. "Aston Villa's defence has looked reasonably secure so far this season but it might be possible to find space in behind the midfield when Jack Grealish and John McGinn push into attack," Michael Cox has said.

Premier League 2019 Live: ARSENAL VS ASTON VILLA Live Streaming

Where to watch Premier League 2019 Arsenal vs Aston Villa live in India (TV channels)?

The Arsenal vs Aston Villa match in the Premier League will be played at the Stamford Bridge in London. The Premier League Arsenal vs Aston Villa live telecast will be on Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India at 9:00 PM.

How and where to watch PL 2019 Arsenal vs Aston Villa live streaming?

The Arsenal vs Aston Villa live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

