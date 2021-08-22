Premier League Arsenal vs Chelsea LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Into the second round of the Premier League, fans get a blockbuster of a clash as Arsenal face Chelsea in a London derby. The Gunners, who started their campaign suffering a shocking loss to Brentford, will take on the UCL Champions Chelsea. The Blues are in fine form as Thomas Tuchel’s side eased through a comfortable 3-0 win over Crystal Palace. The Gunners were handed a 0-2 loss by newly promoted Brentford despite playing their new signing Ben White.

The fixture will surely deliver as Chelsea plan on unleashing their new signing, Romelu Lukaku who returns to the Premier league after his two-year stint with Inter Milan. Whenever the two sides meet, goals galore and the encounter surely delivers. Don’t miss out on any action as fans can check details as to When, Where and How to watch the Arsenal vs Chelsea match live streaming online and TV broadcast.

Premier League Arsenal vs Chelsea: Team News, Injury Update

Arsenal seem to be in a rut as their strikers Alexandre Lacazette and Aubameyang are out after being tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Defensive mid-fielder Thomas Party has also been ruled out due to injury along with defender Gabriel. Martinelli is expected to start upfront with Emile Smith-Rowe and Nicolas Pepe.

Chelsea will be excited as Lukaku plays his first Premier League after two years. Unfortunately, Christian Pulisic has been tested positive for COVID-19 and will not participate in the coming matches.

Arsenal vs Chelsea probable XI:

Arsenal Predicted Starting line-up: Bernd Leno (GK), Ben White, Pablo Mari, Kieran Tierney, Hector Bellerin, Albert Lokonga, Granit Xhaka, Bukayo Saka, Nicolas Pepe, Emile Smith-Rowe, Gabriel Martinelli

Chelsea FC Predicted Starting line-up: Edouard Mendy (GK), Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Trevoh Chalobah, Marcos Alonso, Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, Cesar Azpilicueta, Timo Werner, Mason Mount, Romelu Lukaku

What time is the Premier League Arsenal vs Chelsea kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Sunday at 9:00 PM IST at Emirates Stadium.

What TV channel will show the Premier League Arsenal vs Chelsea match?

The Premier League matches will be broadcasted on Star Sport Select Network.

How can I stream the Premier League Arsenal vs Chelsea fixture?

The match between Arsenal and Chelsea will be live-streamed on the Hotstar + Disney app.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here