CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#AirPollution#BiggBoss15#Bollywood#T20WorldCup#Coronavirus
Home » News » Football » Premier League: Aston Villa Sack Head Coach Dean Smith
1-MIN READ

Premier League: Aston Villa Sack Head Coach Dean Smith

Aston Villa sacked head coach Dean Smith (Reuters)

Aston Villa sacked head coach Dean Smith (Reuters)

Dean Smith was sacked as Aston Villa head coach after their fifth successive Premier League defeat.

Aston Villa sacked head coach Dean Smith on Sunday after they suffered a fifth successive Premier League defeat in a 1-0 loss to Southampton two days earlier.

“Aston Villa Football Club can confirm that the club have parted company with head coach Dean Smith," Villa said in a statement.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:November 07, 2021, 19:36 IST