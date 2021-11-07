Premier League: Aston Villa Sack Head Coach Dean Smith

Aston Villa sacked head coach Dean Smith on Sunday after they suffered a fifth successive Premier League defeat in a 1-0 loss to Southampton two days earlier.

Thank you for the memories, Dean. pic.twitter.com/PfcSpncqHh— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) November 7, 2021

“Aston Villa Football Club can confirm that the club have parted company with head coach Dean Smith," Villa said in a statement.

