1-min read

Premier League: Brendan Rodgers Signs New Leicester City Deal, Ending Arsenal Link

Brendan Rodgers signed a long-term deal with Leicester City, ending speculation about him taking over at Arsenal.

AFP

Updated:December 6, 2019, 7:28 PM IST
Premier League: Brendan Rodgers Signs New Leicester City Deal, Ending Arsenal Link
Brendan Rodgers (Photo Credit: Reuters)

London: Brendan Rodgers has committed his long-term future to Leicester City, ending speculation linking him with the vacant Arsenal manager's job.

The Northern Irishman moved to Leicester from Celtic in February after winning seven trophies in just under three years in charge in Scotland.

The 46-year-old has taken Leicester to second in the Premier League behind Liverpool, with 11 wins from 15 matches this season.

Leicester, the 2015/16 Premier League champions, have won their past seven league games to equal their top-flight record for consecutive victories.

Rodgers' success at the King Power Stadium saw him linked heavily with the Arsenal manager's job after the sacking last week of Unai Emery.

"When I made the decision to come to Leicester City, it was because I was excited about the direction the club was taking and how I could apply my experience to the journey," said Rodgers, who went close to winning the Premier League with Liverpool in 2014.

"I came here with a purpose to add something to that and to help the club build for the future."

Leicester City Chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said: "Brendan's qualities as a coach are well-known and evident in the way he has sought to unlock the potential in every member of our exciting young squad.

"But just as important to us is the suitability of Brendan's wider philosophy to the club's established culture and values."

