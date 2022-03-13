Premier League: Brentford Ease Relegation Fear With 2-0 Win Over Burnley

Ivan Toney’s late double eased Brentford’s relegation fears with a 2-0 win over fellow Premier League strugglers Burnley on Saturday.

The striker made it five goals in two matches as the west London team secured back-to-back victories for the first time in its debut Premier League campaign.

Christian Eriksen, starting only his second match since joining in January, lifted in a cross for Toney to head home in the 85th minute.

Toney then scored from the penalty spot in the fourth minute of stoppage time after being brought down by Nathan Collins, who was sent off.

Brentford are nine points clear of the relegation zone where Burnley remain.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.