Premier League: Brentford Ease Relegation Fear With 2-0 Win Over Burnley

Burnley's Wout Weghorst, left, and Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Burnley at Brentford Community Stadium, London, Saturday March 12, 2022. (John Walton/PA via AP)

Ivan Toney made it five goals in two matches as the west London team secured back-to-back victories for the first time in its debut Premier League campaign.

Ivan Toney’s late double eased Brentford’s relegation fears with a 2-0 win over fellow Premier League strugglers Burnley on Saturday.

The striker made it five goals in two matches as the west London team secured back-to-back victories for the first time in its debut Premier League campaign.

Christian Eriksen, starting only his second match since joining in January, lifted in a cross for Toney to head home in the 85th minute.

Toney then scored from the penalty spot in the fourth minute of stoppage time after being brought down by Nathan Collins, who was sent off.

Brentford are nine points clear of the relegation zone where Burnley remain.

first published:March 13, 2022, 15:08 IST