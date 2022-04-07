Premier League: Brighton Ban Fan Convicted of Homophobic Abuse

Brighton will hand an indefinite ban to a football supporter who was convicted of shouting homophobic abuse during a Premier League match at the Amex Stadium, it was announced on Thursday.

Luke Reece, 21, was overheard directing abuse at nearby Brighton fans by a member of the club’s staff in the game against Arsenal on October 2.

Reece tried to leave the ground after realising he had been seen but was stopped by staff and police before being arrested.

Following a trial at Brighton Magistrates Court, Reece was convicted on Thursday of indecent chanting at a designated football match and will serve a football banning order for three years.

He was also fined and ordered to pay costs.

Following the verdict, the south coast club will impose further sanctions of their own.

“We have a zero-tolerance approach on all forms of anti-social behaviour and this includes any form of abuse," a club spokesman said Thursday.

“We worked closely with Sussex Police to identify and prosecute the individual concerned and we welcome the guilty verdict from the courts.

“The individual will also be subject to an indefinite ban from the Amex."

