Premier League Burnley vs Liverpool LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

In Premier League action this weekend, Burnley host Liverpool at Turf Moor on February 13, from 7:30 pm IST onwards. Burnley head into the clash high on confidence after holding Manchester United to a 1-1 draw earlier this week despite sitting at the bottom of the table.

Liverpool, meanwhile, continue to fight for the title with Manchester City. The Merseyside club enters the fixture with a 2-0 win over Leicester City. With their main players back from international duty, Jurgen Klopp will aim to continue to pick up points.

Unbeaten in their previous five fixtures, Liverpool will be gunning for three points against Burnley who sit in the relegation zone. Fans here can check the details as to When, Where and How to watch the Burnley vs Liverpool clash live streaming online and telecast.

Premier League Burnley vs Liverpool: Team News, Injury Update

Mohamad Salah has returned to action immediately after the AFCON final loss. Klopp will aim to reserve the Egyptian and bring him on as a substitute, as was the case against Leicester. Klopp will also likely preserve AFCON winner Sadio Mane for the Champions League clash next week. Luis Diaz made an impressive start and is expected to be present in the XI against Burnley, with Firminho upfront and Diogo Jota on the right-wing.

For Burnley, coach Sean Dyche is expected to bring the same XI which drew Manchester United. Charlie Taylor may be given the green light after recovering from his foot injury. Matej Vydra is out due to a hernia problem.

Burnley vs Liverpool probable XI:

Burnley Predicted Starting line-up: Nick Pope (GK), Erik Pieters, Ben Mee, James Tarkowski, Connor Roberts, Maxwel Cornet, Josh Brownhill, Ashley Westwood, Dwight McNeil, Wout Weghorst, Jay Rodriguez.

Liverpool FC Predicted Starting line-up: Allison Becker (GK), Andrew Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, Luis Diaz, Roberto Firminho, Diogo Jota

What time is the Premier League Burnley vs Liverpool kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Sunday at 7:30 pm at Turf Moor

What TV channel will show the Premier League Burnley vs Liverpool match?

The Premier League matches will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network.

How can I stream the Premier League Burnley vs Liverpool fixture?

The match between Burnley and Liverpool will be live-streamed on Disney + Hotstar App.

