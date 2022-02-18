Premier League Burnley vs Manchester United LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Manchester United travel to Turf Moor as the Red Devils face Burnley in Premier League action. After suffering a stunning defeat on penalties to Middlesbrough in the fourth round of the FA Cup, the atmosphere at Old Trafford has gone from bad to worse and coach Ralf Rangnick’s position is being heavily questioned. While Burnley has had a poor start and currently sit in the relegation zone, the clash is an opportunity for United to secure crucial three points and consolidate their lead in the fourth spot for now. Rangnick will need to make some major changes in terms of tactics and positions in order to get United back on track. Burnley, on the other hand, can take advantage of the situation and fight to get themselves out of the bottom three. An important match for both sides and fans here can check the Premier League Burnley vs Manchester United clash live streaming online and telecast.

Premier League Burnley vs Manchester United: Team News, Injury Update

For Burnley, Josh Brownhill is suspended after receiving a red card in the previous clash, Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Matej Vydra are uncertain to participate in the clash due to their respective illnesses. Charlie Taylor is also doubtful but could be included in the participating squad if given the green light.

For Manchester United, Paul Pogba made his return from injury against Middlesbrough and is expected to start once again against Burnley. Alex Telles and Edinson Cavani are doubtful after picking up minor injuries. Victor Lindelof is also uncertain to star due to an unknown illness.

Burnley vs Manchester United probable XI:

Burnley Predicted Starting line-up: Nick Pope (GK), Erik Pieters, Ben Mee, James Tarkowski, Connor Roberts, Dwight McNeil, Dale Stephens, Ashley Westwood, Aaron Lennon, Maxwell Cornet, Wout Weghorst

Manchester United Predicted Starting line-up: David de Gea (GK), Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, Diogo Dalot, Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba, Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Cristiano Ronaldo

What time is the Premier League Burnley vs Manchester United kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Wednesday at 1:30 AM IST at Turf Moor.

What TV channel will show the Premier League Burnley vs Manchester United match?

The Premier League matches will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network.

How can I stream the Premier League Burnley vs Manchester United fixture?

The Premier League match between Burnley and Manchester United will be live-streamed on Disney + Hotstar.

