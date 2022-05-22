CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Premier League: Burnley's Six Season Top Flight Stint Ends With Loss to Newcastle

Newcastle United's Jacob Murphy, left, and Burnley's Charlie Taylor battle for the ball during their English Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley, England, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)

Burnley was relegated from the Premier League after six seasons on Sunday with a 2-1 loss at home to Newcastle that allowed rival Leeds to survive

Burnley was relegated from the Premier League after six seasons on Sunday with a 2-1 loss at home to Newcastle that allowed rival Leeds to survive.

Burnley needed only to match Leeds’ result against Brentford and for much of the second half, a draw would have been enough. Groans sounded around Burnley’s Turf Moor home when news came through in the added time that Leeds had scored its second goal in what finished a 2-1 win over Brentford.

Soon after, the final whistle sounded at Burnley, met with scattered applause as the relegated squad made its way off the field.

It brought an end to Burnley’s hopes of surviving under interim manager Mike Jackson after he stepped in when longtime manager Sean Dyche was fired last month.

Callum Wilson scored both of Newcastle’s goals in a winning end to a season best known for the controversial takeover by the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund in October. Wilson opened the scoring with a penalty in the 20th minute and scored again in the 60th before Maxwel Cornet responded for Burnley nine minutes later.

first published:May 22, 2022, 23:40 IST