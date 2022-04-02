Chelsea seek their seventh win in all competitions as they resume their Premier League campaign on Saturday by welcoming Brentford for a west London derby at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel’s side currently sits at the third spot in the Premier League table and will look to put further pressure on the top two – Manchester City and Liverpool—by winning this fixture.

The Blues advanced to the semi-final of the FA Cup by recording a 2-0 win over Middlesbrough just before the international break. For Chelsea, both Hakim Ziyech and Romelu Lukaku were on target as they sunk their rivals in the quarter-finals.

The Bees, meanwhile, were beaten 1-2 at the hands of Leicester City in the Premier League last time out. Prior to this loss, Brentford recorded two back-to-back victories over relegation-threatened Norwich City and Burnley to put breathing space between them and the drop zone. However, they have lost their last six out of seven games on road in England’s top flight.

Ahead of the Premier League encounter between Chelsea and Brentford; here is all you need to know:

CHE vs BRE Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s Premier League match between Chelsea and Brentford.

CHE vs BRE Live Streaming

The match between Chelsea and Brentford is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar App.

CHE vs BRE Match Details

The match between Chelsea and Brentford will be played on Saturday, April 2, at Stamford Bridge. The game between Chelsea and Brentford will start at 7:30 pm (IST).

CHE vs BRE Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Kante

Vice-Captain: Havertz

CHE vs BRE Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Mendy

Defenders: Rudiger, Silva, Henry, Jansson

Midfielders: Kante, Kovacic, Jensen

Strikers: Havertz, Mount, Toney

Chelsea vs Brentford starting line-ups:

Chelsea Predicted Starting XI: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, Alonso; Kante, Kovacic; Ziyech, Mount, Werner; Havertz

Brentford Predicted Starting XI: Raya; Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock, Henry; Norgaard, Jensen; Mbeumo, Eriksen, Wissa; Toney

