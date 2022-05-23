Premier League: Chelsea Beat Watford to End Turbulent Season in Third Place

A last-minute goal from substitute Ross Barkley earned Chelsea a 2-1 win over already-relegated Watford on Sunday in a low-key end to a turbulent season for the London side.

Barkley headed in a Reece James cross three minutes after Watford’s Dan Gosling had equalised for the Hornets.

It was a busy finish to an otherwise unremarkable end-of-term game. Germany’s Kai Havertz had put Chelsea ahead in the 11th minute when he ran in unmarked to meet a low cross from Brazilian winger Kenedy.

There were many empty seats at Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea operating under a special licence because of government sanctions imposed on departing Russian owner Roman Abramovich.

The result made no change to the Premier League table. Chelsea, whose ownership deal with a U.S.-led consortium is still awaiting full approval, finished the season in third place.

