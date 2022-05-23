CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Football » Premier League: Chelsea Beat Watford to End Turbulent Season in Third Place
1-MIN READ

Premier League: Chelsea Beat Watford to End Turbulent Season in Third Place

Chelsea's Ross Barkley, right, and Chelsea's Ben Chilwell celebrate scoring their side's second goal during the English Premier League match between Chelsea and Watford at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Sunday, May 22, 2022.(AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Chelsea's Ross Barkley, right, and Chelsea's Ben Chilwell celebrate scoring their side's second goal during the English Premier League match between Chelsea and Watford at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Sunday, May 22, 2022.(AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

A last-minute goal from substitute Ross Barkley earned Chelsea a 2-1 win over already-relegated Watford on Sunday in a low-key end to a turbulent season for the London side

A last-minute goal from substitute Ross Barkley earned Chelsea a 2-1 win over already-relegated Watford on Sunday in a low-key end to a turbulent season for the London side.

Barkley headed in a Reece James cross three minutes after Watford’s Dan Gosling had equalised for the Hornets.

It was a busy finish to an otherwise unremarkable end-of-term game. Germany’s Kai Havertz had put Chelsea ahead in the 11th minute when he ran in unmarked to meet a low cross from Brazilian winger Kenedy.

There were many empty seats at Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea operating under a special licence because of government sanctions imposed on departing Russian owner Roman Abramovich.

The result made no change to the Premier League table. Chelsea, whose ownership deal with a U.S.-led consortium is still awaiting full approval, finished the season in third place.

first published:May 23, 2022, 00:25 IST