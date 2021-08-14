Premier League Chelsea vs Crystal Palace LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The 2020 UCL winners Chelsea return to domestic action on Saturday. The excitement is through the roofs as Premier League returns from August 14. Tomas Tuchel’s Blues take on Crystal Palace on the opening night of the league return at Stamford Bridge and as fans make their way back to the stadiums, the Blues are now in contention to win the Premier League. Boasting of young talent, along with Romelu Lukaku returning to Chelsea after a successful transfer deal worth $98 Million, the Blues are ready to claim three points.

Palace have their star Wilfried Zaha who can do wonders for the Eagles. It will surely be an exciting clash and fans here can check the details as to When, Where and How to watch the CHE vs CRY Premier League match live streaming online and telecast.

Premier League Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: Team News, Injury Update

Chelsea have majority of their players in form, however, it was unfortunate for Hakim Ziyech to suffer a shoulder injury during the UEFA Super Cup clash against Villareal. Lukaku will not be a part of the starting XI immediately and will come on at the later end of the month.

For the Eagles, Nathan Ferguson, Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze are injured and will feature in Palace’s matches from September onwards.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace probable XI:

Chelsea FC Predicted Starting line-up: Edouard Mendy (GK), Cesar Azpilicueta, Kurt Zouma, Antonio Rudiger, Callum Hudson-Odoi, N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Marcos Alonso, Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner

Crystal Palace FC Predicted Starting line-up: Vicente Gauita (GK), Tyrick Mitchell, Marc Guehi, Cheikhou Kouyate, Joel Ward, Jeffrey Schlupp, Jairo Riedewald, James McArthur, Wilfried Zaha, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Jordan Ayew

What time is the Premier League Chelsea vs Crystal Palace kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday at 7:30 PM IST at Stamford Bridge.

What TV channel will show the Premier League Chelsea vs Crystal Palace match?

The Premier League matches will be broadcasted on Star Sports Select Network.

How can I stream the Premier League Chelsea vs Crystal Palace fixture?

The match between Chelsea and Crystal Palace will be live-streamed on the Hotstar + Disney app.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here