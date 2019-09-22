Premier League Chelsea vs Liverpool Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India
Chelsea will host Premier League leaders Liverpool at Stamford Bridge in their 6th match of the league.
Chelsea host Liverpool in the Premier League. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Liverpool are the Premier League leaders at the moment, having had a perfect start to the 2019-20 campaign. Chelsea, on the other hand, sit ninth in the standings. The two face each other at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.
Chelsea has conceded on average more than two goals a game under new manager Frank Lampard this season, and the team's fragile defense will be tested this weekend by the most devastating front three in the Premier League.
Liverpool arrives at Stamford Bridge on a run of five straight wins to open the campaign, giving it a five-point lead — the biggest cushion after five games in Premier League history.
With its usually solid defense keeping only one clean sheet so far, Liverpool is relying on the free-scoring attack of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino to maintain the team's winning streak. They have combined to score 10 of Liverpool's 15 goals so far.
Chelsea has conceded 11 goals in five league games — the same number the team has scored — with Lampard still trying to find the right balance between defense and attack. A 5-2 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers was typical of Chelsea's rather chaotic start to the season.
Premier League 2019 Live: CHELSEA VS LIVERPOOL Live Streaming
Where to watch Premier League 2019 Chelsea vs Liverpool live in India (TV channels)?
The Chelsea vs Liverpool match in the Premier League will be played at the Stamford Bridge in London. The Premier League Chelsea vs Liverpool live telecast will be on Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India at 9:00 PM.
How and where to watch PL 2019 Chelsea vs Liverpool live streaming?
The Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.
