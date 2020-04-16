FOOTBALL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Premier League Clubs to Mull Possible June 30 Deadline for Season to Restart

Premier League

Premier League

Premier League is looking at June 30 as the final day to take the call for a restart after the season was put on hold due to coronavirus.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 16, 2020, 6:59 PM IST
Share this:

London: Premier League clubs will think about the option of putting a June 30 deadline on the 2019-20 season at a meeting on Friday.

As per a BBC report, many players' present deals expire on June 30 including Chelsea midfielder Willian and Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen.

Also, Liverpool are due to change shirt manufacturers from New Balance to Nike, while Watford and Newcastle are also changing kit suppliers.

Therefore, many feel that, no matter what the state of the Premier League at that point, June 30 should be the final day to take the call, the report says.

FIFA, world's governing body, is looking at alternatives like contract extensions.

The season is currently suspended indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A move such as this would also bring more clarity to the 2020-21 season, which BBC Sport has been told by numerous sources is more important than the current one, the report further says.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder though does not expect a deadline to be set for the end of the campaign.

He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "I'm sure that we will adjust accordingly. I think for the integrity of the competition and competitions, especially the top end of English football and European football, they'll want to finish the season.

"I believe that there will be an ability next year to adjust, with international breaks, with moving a few games into midweek. We have that ability through organisation and planning to finish this season off.

"But only as everybody said, and I'll reiterate that, when it's safe to do so for everybody. And that obviously we have to take our lead off the government and what they suggest and want us to do."

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    10,824

    +627*  

  • Total Confirmed

    12,759

    +826*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,514

    +171*  

  • Total DEATHS

    420

    +28*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 16 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,414,860

    +35,281*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,078,277

    +66,552*

  • Cured/Discharged

    525,316

    +24,320*  

  • Total DEATHS

    138,101

    +6,951*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres