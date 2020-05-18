FOOTBALL

Premier League Clubs to Start Small Group Training From Tuesday and Follow 'Social Distancing' Protocols

Image for football training (Photo Credit: Reuters)



Premier League clubs agreed to stage one of the return to training protocols, allowing teams to start training in small groups from Tuesday.

Premier League clubs met on Monday to unanimously vote on to return to small-group training from tomorrow.

This is the first step towards a full Premier League return with teams allowed to train while maintaining social distancing guidelines, though contact training is not yet permitted.

The decision was taken after consulting Premier League players, managers, club doctors, independent experts as well as the Brutish Government.

"Strict medical protocols of the highest standard will ensure everyone returns to training in the safest environment possible," Premier League said in a statement.

"The health and well being of all participants is the Premier League’s priority, and the safe return to training is a step-by-step process," the statement added.

Premier League will continue to hold talks with players, managers, clubs, the Professional Footballers Association (PFA) and League Managers Association (LMA) on protocols for full-contact training.

The last Premier League fixture was played on March 9 with top-flight football being suspended indefinitely on April 3.

