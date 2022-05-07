CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL#Movies#Heatwave#LIC
Home » News » Football » Premier League: Conor Coady Snatches Stoppage-time Equaliser for Wolves at Chelsea
1-MIN READ

Premier League: Conor Coady Snatches Stoppage-time Equaliser for Wolves at Chelsea

Conor Coady struck late in added time to come away from the Stamford Bridge with a point (Twitter)

Conor Coady struck late in added time to come away from the Stamford Bridge with a point (Twitter)

Conor Coady struck deep into time added on to snatch a 2-2 draw for Wolverhampton Wanderers away at Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday, as the Londoners’ prospective new owners looked on from the Stamford Bridge stands

Conor Coady struck deep into time added on to snatch a 2-2 draw for Wolverhampton Wanderers away at Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday, as the Londoners’ prospective new owners looked on from the Stamford Bridge stands.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE SCHEDULE RESULTS ORANGE CAP PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

Coady headed home a cross from substitute Chiquinho in almost the last action of the game.

Wolves had trailed for much of the game after Chelsea’s out-of-form striker Romelu Lukaku scored twice in two second-half minutes.

RELATED NEWS

Lukaku, who had not scored in the league since December, claimed his first from the penalty spot in the 56th minute after a lengthy VAR check concluded he had been fouled by Romain Saiss just inside the area.

He put his second away with a fine strike from 20 metres after being put through by Christian Pulisic.

But, Wolves snatched a goal back in the 79th minute through substitute Francisco Trincao and then upped the pressure, giving Chelsea, who sit third in the table and look to cement a Champions League spot, a nervous finish.

The terms of Chelsea’s sale to a consortium led by Los Angeles Dodgers’ part-owner Todd Boehly and backed by a private equity firm Clearlake Capital were agreed upon earlier on Saturday.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Tags
first published:May 07, 2022, 23:24 IST