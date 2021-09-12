Premier League Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The international break is over and the Premier League resumes this weekend with Crystal Palace hosting Tottenham Hotspur at the Selhurst Park on Saturday, from 5:00 PM IST onwards. Unbeaten in the league, Tottenham Hotspur are off to an impressive start with Nuno Santo as manager. The former Wolves manager has brought about an optimistic change in the squad and surprisingly, Spurs have not yet conceded a goal in the three fixtures played this season.

In a head-to-head battle, Spurs have not lost to The Eagles in the previous five fixtures in which they have faced each other. The inclusion of Harry Kane in the playing XI andwith Dele Alli returning to form, Spurs are truly putting on a challenge early in the season.

Premier League Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur: Team News, Injury Update

Harry Kane will be returning to the startingXI along with Dele Alli. Concerns have arisen as winger Heung-Min Son and Steven Bergwijn are doubtful for the clash as well.

For Palace, the Eagles are expected to stick with the same XI that faced West Ham in a thrilling draw that ended 2-2.

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur probable XI:

Crystal Palace Predicted Starting line-up: Vicente Guaita (GK), Tyrick Mitchell, Marc Guehi, Joachim Andersen, Joel Ward, James McArthur, Cheikhou Kouyate, Conor Gallagher, Jordan Ayew, Christian Benteke, Wilfried Zaha

Tottenham Hotspur FC Predicted Starting line-up: Hugo Lloris (GK), Japhet Tanganga, Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier, Sergio Reguilon, Pierre-Emile Hojberg, Harry Winks, Dele Alli, Lucas Moura, Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son

What time is the Premier League Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on September 11, Saturday at 5:00 PM IST at Selhurst Park.

What TV channel will show the Premier League Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur match?

The Premier League matches will be broadcasted on Star Sports and Star Sports Select.

How can I stream the Premier League Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur fixture?

The match between Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur will be live-streamed on the Hotstar + Disney VIP app and Jio TV.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here