Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
donald trump india visit
donald trump india visit
News18 » Football
1-min read

Premier League: Diogo Jota Scores Brace as Wolves Ease Past Lowly Norwich City

Premier League 2019-20: Diogo Jota scored his 14th goal of the season as Wolves beat Norwich City 3-0.

AFP

Updated:February 23, 2020, 11:25 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Premier League: Diogo Jota Scores Brace as Wolves Ease Past Lowly Norwich City
Wolves (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Wolverhampton: Diogo Jota scored twice as Wolves comfortably brushed aside rock-bottom Norwich 3-0 at Molineux on Sunday to maintain their push for European football again next season.

After scoring a hat-trick in a 4-0 Europa League thumping of Espanyol on Thursday, Jota took his tally to 14 for the season with both goals in the first half.

Raul Jimenez then poached his 21st of the campaign early in the second period to leave Nuno Espirito Santo's side in eighth place, two points behind fifth-placed Manchester United.

Norwich are propping up the Premier League, seven points from safety.

The home side were sluggish in the opening stages but from the opening goal in the 19th minute there was only one team in the game as a Norwich side clearly lacking in confidence fell away.

From Leander Dendoncker's cross from the right, Matt Doherty collected, spun and played in Jota, who followed up with a spin away of his own from his marker before firing a low shot underneath Tim Krul.

The goal eventually stood despite a lengthy VAR check for a potential handball against Doherty in the build-up.

Jota made it 2-0 on the half-hour, tapping home from close range after Romain Saiss drilled the ball across goal.

The game was over as a contest five minutes into the second half, with Dendoncker sending Jimenez forward before a lay-off to Jota, who unleashed a stunning right-foot drive that cannoned off a post.

Jimenez, though, had followed through with his run to be in the right place to bundle home from close range with Krul stranded.

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo said his side had managed the game well.

"What's more important is the belief -- the result is what we see afterwards. The energy was required (after playing on Thursday) and the team showed it so good," he said.

When asked about challenging for a Champions League spot, he said: "We're going to stay focused because the difficulty is to sustain your performances through the season.

"After that, we'll see, but it's about building your team and getting them ready to compete whenever, wherever."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram