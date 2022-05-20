Premier League: Dominic Calvert-Lewin Secures Everton Survival with Epic Win Over Crystal Palace

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored five minutes from time to guarantee Everton’s Premier League survival as they rallied from two goals down to secure a thrilling 3-2 victory over Crystal Palace at a rocking Goodison Park on Thursday.

Everton needed a win to ensure they continue their 68-year top-flight stay and Calvert-Lewin, who has been a peripheral figure this season due to injury, headed a Demarai Grey free-kick in at the Gwladys Street end to spark a pitch invasion from the delirious home fans.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

“Anyone on the outside world would say we were dead and buried at half-time but the character of this club dragged us through,” said Lampard.

“The spirit was immense. I am overwhelmed.”

Jean-Philippe Mateta and Jordan Ayew, who perhaps should have had a red card moments earlier, scored first half goals for mid-table Palace, who were well on top, but Everton rallied in the second period thanks to goals from Michael Keane and Richarlison, before Calvert-Lewin’s winner.

It will be huge relief for manager Frank Lampard and Everton’s vociferous fans, who provided another massive show of support ahead of the game as they welcomed the team to the stadium, but had been deflated after a poor first half.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.