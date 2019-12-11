Premier League: Duncan Ferguson to Stay On as Everton Caretaker Boss for Manchester United Trip
Everton interim boss Duncan Ferguson will be in charge, for their Premier League match against Manchester United, the club said in a statement.
Duncan Ferguson (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Everton interim boss Duncan Ferguson will remain in charge for Sunday's match at Manchester United as the Merseyside club continues the search for Marco Silva's replacement, the Premier League side said on Twitter on Wednesday.
Former Everton striker Ferguson, who was part of Silva's first-team coaching staff, guided them to a 3-1 win over Chelsea on Saturday but said before the match that the club was on the lookout for a "top manager".
British media had linked Shanghai SIPG coach Vitor Pereira with the vacant role but the Portuguese said on Tuesday he would not leave his job at the Chinese Super League side.
Reports have also linked former manager David Moyes with a return to the club that he left in 2013 for United, while sacked Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti and former Arsenal boss Unai Emery are also on their radar.
In his first match in charge, Ferguson inspired a superb performance from Everton who had been humiliated 5-2 by derby rivals Liverpool last week.
Victory lifted them out of the relegation zone and up to 14th, before the trip to Old Trafford.
