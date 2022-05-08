Premier League: Eddie Nketiah Double Boosts Arsenal's Top Four Bid, Sends Leeds Into Drop Zone

Arsenal’s five-season exile from the Champions League is closer to ending after Eddie Nketiah’s double secured a 2-1 win over Leeds to strengthen the team’s hold on fourth place in the Premier League on Sunday.

If they win at Tottenham on Thursday, Arsenal will qualify for the Champions League with two games to spare after their fifth-place North London rival dropped points in a 1-1 draw at Liverpool on Saturday.

Arsenal moved four points ahead of Tottenham thanks to Nketiah’s two goals in the opening 10 minutes as Leeds dropped into the relegation zone.

The former Leeds loanee capitalized on a poor touch from Illan Meslier and tapped home. Nketiah’s second was a well-taken finish from 12 yards, turning in Gabriel Martinelli’s low cross.

Leeds were reduced to 10 men in the 27th minute when captain Luke Ayling was sent off for a two-footed challenge on Martinelli. Referee Chris Kavanagh initially booked the defender before upgrading the card after being advised to watch a replay on the VAR pitch-side monitor.

Leeds gave themselves a chance of a surprise comeback in the 66th minute when Diego Llorente turned in a shot at the back post but there was no equalizer from Jesse Marsch’s side.

There is a tight scrap to avoid joining Watford and Norwich in being relegated. Burnley are only above Leeds, and out of the drop zone, due to their superior goal difference with three games remaining, while Everton are a point from danger.

