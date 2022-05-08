CHANGE LANGUAGE
Premier League: Everton Out Relegation Zone With Win Over Leicester

Everton's Alex Iwobi, top, challenges for the ball with Leicester's Youri Tielemans during the English Premier League match between Leicester City and Everton at King Power Stadium in Leicester, England, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Everton held on for a 2-1 victory over Leicester in the Premier League on Sunday that gave the team renewed hope of avoiding relegation.

The win moves Everton up to 16th in the table with 35 points, one more than Burnley and Leeds, and still with a game in hand over their relegation rivals. Leeds dropped into the relegation zone after losing 2-1 at Arsenal.

Vitalii Mykolenko’s volley from the edge of the area put Everton in front but Leicester levelled in the 11th minute after poor defending. Yerry Mina and Seamus Coleman went up for a header, only to collide and allow Patson Daka to run through and beat goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Everton regained the lead at the half-hour mark when Mason Holgate nodded in after goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel had saved Richarlison’s header.

Leicester dominated much of the second half but came up short against Pickford, who managed to protect the lead by turning away multiple scoring opportunities.

first published:May 08, 2022, 21:10 IST